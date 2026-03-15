Chet Holmgren And Thunder Face Timberwolves On March 15

In his most recent game, a 104-102 win over the Celtics on March 12, Holmgren tallied 14 points and nine rebounds. Holmgren paces his squad in rebounding (9.0 per game), and averages 17.2 points and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.5 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.

The Timberwolves are surrendering 115.1 points per game, which ranks 14th in the league.

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