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Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren

Oklahoma City Thunder • #7 PF

Chet Holmgren And Thunder Face Timberwolves On March 15

Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, March 15. Holmgren's points prop was 16.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 104-102 win over the Celtics on March 12, Holmgren tallied 14 points and nine rebounds. Holmgren paces his squad in rebounding (9.0 per game), and averages 17.2 points and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.5 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.

The Timberwolves are surrendering 115.1 points per game, which ranks 14th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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