Chet Holmgren And Thunder Take On Suns In Game 3

In his last game on April 22, Holmgren put up 19 points, eight rebounds and four blocks in a 120-107 win over the Suns. Holmgren averaged 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Suns are allowing 111.1 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.

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