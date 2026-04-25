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Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren

Oklahoma City Thunder • #7 PF

Chet Holmgren And Thunder Take On Suns In Game 3

Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Phoenix Suns Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 25. Holmgren's points prop was 16.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

In his last game on April 22, Holmgren put up 19 points, eight rebounds and four blocks in a 120-107 win over the Suns. Holmgren averaged 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Suns are allowing 111.1 points per contest, which ranks sixth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chet Holmgren

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