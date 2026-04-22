Chet Holmgren And Thunder Square Off Against Suns In Game 2

Holmgren had 16 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks in his last game, a 119-84 win over the Suns on April 19. Holmgren averaged 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 111.1 points per game against the Suns, which ranks their defense sixth in the NBA in points allowed.

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