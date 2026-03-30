Chet Holmgren And Thunder Square Off Against Pistons On March 30

Last time out on March 29, Holmgren posted 16 points and nine rebounds in a 111-100 win over the Knicks. Holmgren is tops on his squad in rebounding (8.9 per game), and averages 17.1 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.5 steals and 1.8 blocks.

The Pistons are surrendering 109.5 points per game, which ranks third in the league.

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