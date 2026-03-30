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Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren

Oklahoma City Thunder • #7 PF

Chet Holmgren And Thunder Square Off Against Pistons On March 30

Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Detroit Pistons on Monday, March 30. Holmgren's points prop was 15.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 29, Holmgren posted 16 points and nine rebounds in a 111-100 win over the Knicks. Holmgren is tops on his squad in rebounding (8.9 per game), and averages 17.1 points and 1.7 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.5 steals and 1.8 blocks.

The Pistons are surrendering 109.5 points per game, which ranks third in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chet Holmgren

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