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Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren

Oklahoma City Thunder • #7 PF

Chet Holmgren And Thunder Square Off Against Lakers On April 7

Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, April 7. Holmgren's points prop was 15.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 146-111 win over the Jazz on April 5, Holmgren put up 21 points, seven rebounds and four blocks. Holmgren paces his squad in rebounding (8.8 per game), and averages 17.0 points and 1.6 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.

Opponents are scoring 115.3 points per game against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 14th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chet Holmgren

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