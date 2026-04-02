Chet Holmgren And Thunder Square Off Against Lakers On April 2

In his most recent appearance, a 114-110 win over the Pistons on March 30, Holmgren totaled 13 points, nine rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Holmgren leads his team in rebounding (8.9 per game), and averages 17.0 points and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 1.8 blocked shots.

The Lakers rank 12th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 114.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.