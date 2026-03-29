Chet Holmgren And Thunder Square Off Against Knicks On March 29

Holmgren had 10 points in his most recent game, a 119-109 loss to the Celtics on March 25. Holmgren paces his team in rebounding (8.9 per game), and averages 17.1 points and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.

Opponents are averaging 110.5 points per game against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the league in points allowed.

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