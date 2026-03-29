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Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren

Oklahoma City Thunder • #7 PF

Chet Holmgren And Thunder Square Off Against Knicks On March 29

Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the New York Knicks on Sunday, March 29. Holmgren's points prop was 15.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Holmgren had 10 points in his most recent game, a 119-109 loss to the Celtics on March 25. Holmgren paces his team in rebounding (8.9 per game), and averages 17.1 points and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.

Opponents are averaging 110.5 points per game against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chet Holmgren

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