Chet Holmgren And Thunder Play Jazz On April 5

Holmgren tallied seven points and two steals in his last game, a 139-96 win over the Lakers on April 2. Holmgren paces his team in rebounding (8.8 per game), and averages 16.9 points and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 1.8 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are averaging 125.6 points per game against the Jazz, which ranks their defense as the worst in the league in points allowed.

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