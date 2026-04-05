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Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren

Oklahoma City Thunder • #7 PF

Chet Holmgren And Thunder Play Jazz On April 5

Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Utah Jazz on Sunday, April 5. Holmgren's points prop was 15.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Holmgren tallied seven points and two steals in his last game, a 139-96 win over the Lakers on April 2. Holmgren paces his team in rebounding (8.8 per game), and averages 16.9 points and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 1.8 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are averaging 125.6 points per game against the Jazz, which ranks their defense as the worst in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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