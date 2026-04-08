Chet Holmgren And Thunder Square Off Against Clippers On April 8

Holmgren had 15 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in his last action, a 123-87 win over the Lakers on April 7. Holmgren leads his team in rebounding (8.8 per game), and averages 16.9 points and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.

Opponents are scoring 112.4 points per contest against the Clippers, which ranks their defense 10th in the NBA in points allowed.

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