FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore The Masters

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren

Oklahoma City Thunder • #7 PF

Chet Holmgren And Thunder Square Off Against Clippers On April 8

Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, April 8. Holmgren's points prop was 14.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Holmgren had 15 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and two blocks in his last action, a 123-87 win over the Lakers on April 7. Holmgren leads his team in rebounding (8.8 per game), and averages 16.9 points and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.

Opponents are scoring 112.4 points per contest against the Clippers, which ranks their defense 10th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chet Holmgren

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Oklahoma City ThunderRecent Oklahoma City Thunder Player News

View All Oklahoma City Thunder Player News