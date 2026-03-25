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Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren

Oklahoma City Thunder • #7 PF

Chet Holmgren And Thunder Square Off Against Celtics On March 25

Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Boston Celtics on Wednesday, March 25. Holmgren's points prop was 14.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 123-103 win over the 76ers on March 23, Holmgren totaled 17 points, nine rebounds, four assists and five blocks. Holmgren is tops on his team in rebounding (9.0 per game), and averages 17.2 points and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.

The Celtics rank first in the league in points allowed, surrendering 107 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Chet Holmgren

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