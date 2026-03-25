Chet Holmgren And Thunder Square Off Against Celtics On March 25

In his last appearance, a 123-103 win over the 76ers on March 23, Holmgren totaled 17 points, nine rebounds, four assists and five blocks. Holmgren is tops on his team in rebounding (9.0 per game), and averages 17.2 points and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.5 steals and 1.9 blocked shots.

The Celtics rank first in the league in points allowed, surrendering 107 points per contest.

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