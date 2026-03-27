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Chet Holmgren
Oklahoma City Thunder

Chet Holmgren

Oklahoma City Thunder • #7 PF

Chet Holmgren And Thunder Face Bulls On March 27

Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Chicago Bulls on Friday, March 27. Holmgren's points prop was 16.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 119-109 loss to the Celtics on March 25, Holmgren had 10 points. Holmgren paces his squad in rebounding (8.9 per game), and averages 17.1 points and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.5 steals and 1.9 blocks.

The Bulls rank 27th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 120.8 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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