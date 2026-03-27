Chet Holmgren And Thunder Face Bulls On March 27

In his most recent action, a 119-109 loss to the Celtics on March 25, Holmgren had 10 points. Holmgren paces his squad in rebounding (8.9 per game), and averages 17.1 points and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.5 steals and 1.9 blocks.

The Bulls rank 27th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 120.8 points per contest.

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