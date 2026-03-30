Cedric Coward And Grizzlies Square Off Against Suns On March 30

Coward totaled 24 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals in his most recent action, a 125-124 win over the Bulls on March 28. Coward is tops on his squad in both points (13.5 per game) and boards (6.1), and averages 2.8 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Suns rank sixth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 111.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.