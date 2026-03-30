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Cedric Coward
Memphis Grizzlies

Cedric Coward

Memphis Grizzlies • #23 SG

Cedric Coward And Grizzlies Square Off Against Suns On March 30

Cedric Coward and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Phoenix Suns on Monday, March 30. Coward's points prop was 14.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Coward totaled 24 points, nine rebounds, four assists and four steals in his most recent action, a 125-124 win over the Bulls on March 28. Coward is tops on his squad in both points (13.5 per game) and boards (6.1), and averages 2.8 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Suns rank sixth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 111.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cedric Coward

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