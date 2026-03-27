Cedric Coward And Grizzlies Play Rockets On March 27
Cedric Coward and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Houston Rockets on Friday, March 27. Coward's points prop was 12.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last action, a 123-98 loss to the Spurs on March 25, Coward totaled 12 points and four assists. Coward leads his squad in both points (13.3 per game) and boards (6.1), and averages 2.8 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.
Opponents are scoring 110.2 points per game against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.