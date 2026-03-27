Cedric Coward And Grizzlies Play Rockets On March 27

In his last action, a 123-98 loss to the Spurs on March 25, Coward totaled 12 points and four assists. Coward leads his squad in both points (13.3 per game) and boards (6.1), and averages 2.8 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Opponents are scoring 110.2 points per game against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the league in points allowed.

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