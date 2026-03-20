Cedric Coward And Grizzlies Take On Celtics On March 20

In his last game on March 18, Coward put up 15 points and seven rebounds in a 125-118 win over the Nuggets. Coward paces his team in both points (13.4 per game) and boards (6.2), and averages 2.8 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Celtics rank first in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 107 points per game.

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