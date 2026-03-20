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Cedric Coward
Memphis Grizzlies

Cedric Coward

Memphis Grizzlies • #23 SG

Cedric Coward And Grizzlies Take On Celtics On March 20

Cedric Coward and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Boston Celtics on Friday, March 20. Coward's points prop was 11.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 18, Coward put up 15 points and seven rebounds in a 125-118 win over the Nuggets. Coward paces his team in both points (13.4 per game) and boards (6.2), and averages 2.8 assists. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Celtics rank first in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 107 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cedric Coward

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