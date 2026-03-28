Cedric Coward And Grizzlies Face Bulls On March 28

Coward totaled 10 points in his last game, a 119-109 loss to the Rockets on March 27. Coward is tops on his team in both points (13.3 per game) and boards (6.1), and averages 2.8 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Bulls rank 27th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 120.9 points per contest.

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