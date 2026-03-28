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Cedric Coward
Memphis Grizzlies

Cedric Coward

Memphis Grizzlies • #23 SG

Cedric Coward And Grizzlies Face Bulls On March 28

Cedric Coward and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, March 28. Coward's points prop was 13.5 as of Saturday evening.

What It Means

Coward totaled 10 points in his last game, a 119-109 loss to the Rockets on March 27. Coward is tops on his team in both points (13.3 per game) and boards (6.1), and averages 2.8 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Bulls rank 27th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 120.9 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cedric Coward

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