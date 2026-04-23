Cason Wallace And Thunder Play Suns In Game 2

In his most recent action, a 119-84 win over the Suns on April 19, Wallace put up six points and two steals. Wallace averaged 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.1 points per contest against the Suns, which ranks their defense sixth in the league in points allowed.

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