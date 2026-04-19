Cason Wallace And Thunder Square Off Against Suns In Game 1

In his last game on April 8, Wallace posted three points in a 128-110 win over the Clippers. Wallace averaged 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 111.1 points per contest against the Suns, which ranks their defense sixth in the league in points allowed.

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