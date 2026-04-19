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Cason Wallace
Oklahoma City Thunder

Cason Wallace

Oklahoma City Thunder • #22 PG

Cason Wallace And Thunder Square Off Against Suns In Game 1

Cason Wallace and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Phoenix Suns Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Sunday, April 19. Wallace's points prop was 5.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 8, Wallace posted three points in a 128-110 win over the Clippers. Wallace averaged 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 111.1 points per contest against the Suns, which ranks their defense sixth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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