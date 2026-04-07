Cason Wallace And Thunder Take On Lakers On April 7

Wallace put up 16 points and two steals in his last action, a 146-111 win over the Jazz on April 5. Wallace is averaging 8.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Lakers rank 14th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 115.3 points per contest.

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