Cason Wallace And Thunder Play Knicks On March 29

Last time out on March 27, Wallace posted 21 points and three steals in a 131-113 win over the Bulls. Wallace is averaging 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Knicks are surrendering 110.5 points per contest, which ranks fifth in the league.

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