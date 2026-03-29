FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Cason Wallace
Oklahoma City Thunder

Cason Wallace

Oklahoma City Thunder • #22 PG

Cason Wallace And Thunder Play Knicks On March 29

Cason Wallace and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the New York Knicks on Sunday, March 29. Wallace's points prop was 6.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 27, Wallace posted 21 points and three steals in a 131-113 win over the Bulls. Wallace is averaging 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Knicks are surrendering 110.5 points per contest, which ranks fifth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cason Wallace

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Oklahoma City ThunderRecent Oklahoma City Thunder Player News

View All Oklahoma City Thunder Player News