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Cason Wallace
Oklahoma City Thunder

Cason Wallace

Oklahoma City Thunder • #22 PG

Cason Wallace And Thunder Face Clippers On April 8

Cason Wallace and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, April 8. Wallace's points prop was 6.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on April 7, Wallace put up five points and three steals in a 123-87 win over the Lakers. Wallace is averaging 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers are allowing 112.4 points per game, which ranks 10th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Cason Wallace

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