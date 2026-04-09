Cason Wallace And Thunder Face Clippers On April 8

Last time out on April 7, Wallace put up five points and three steals in a 123-87 win over the Lakers. Wallace is averaging 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers are allowing 112.4 points per game, which ranks 10th in the NBA.

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