Cason Wallace And Thunder Square Off Against Bulls On March 27
Cason Wallace and the Oklahoma City Thunder play the Chicago Bulls on Friday, March 27. Wallace's points prop was 7.5 as of Friday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on March 25, Wallace posted seven points in a 119-109 loss to the Celtics. Wallace is averaging 8.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.
The Bulls rank 27th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 120.8 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.