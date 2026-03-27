Cason Wallace And Thunder Square Off Against Bulls On March 27

In his last game on March 25, Wallace posted seven points in a 119-109 loss to the Celtics. Wallace is averaging 8.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.0 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Bulls rank 27th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 120.8 points per game.

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