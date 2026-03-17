Cameron Payne And 76ers Take On Nuggets On March 17

In his last game on March 15, Payne put up 11 points in a 109-103 win over the Trail Blazers. Payne is averaging 7.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets rank 21st in the league in points allowed, conceding 116.7 points per game.

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