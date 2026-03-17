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Cameron Payne
Philadelphia 76ers

Cameron Payne

Philadelphia 76ers • #20 PG

Cameron Payne And 76ers Take On Nuggets On March 17

Cameron Payne and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, March 17. Payne's points prop was 10.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 15, Payne put up 11 points in a 109-103 win over the Trail Blazers. Payne is averaging 7.7 points, 1.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets rank 21st in the league in points allowed, conceding 116.7 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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