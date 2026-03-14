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Cameron Payne
Philadelphia 76ers

Cameron Payne

Philadelphia 76ers • #20 PG

Cameron Payne And 76ers Play Nets On March 14

Cameron Payne and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday, March 14. Payne's points prop was 11.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Payne tallied 15 points in his last action, a 131-109 loss to the Pistons on March 12. Payne is averaging 7.6 points, 1.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Nets are surrendering 115.8 points per game, which ranks 16th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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