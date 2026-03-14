Cameron Payne And 76ers Play Nets On March 14

Payne tallied 15 points in his last action, a 131-109 loss to the Pistons on March 12. Payne is averaging 7.6 points, 1.6 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Nets are surrendering 115.8 points per game, which ranks 16th in the league.

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