Cameron Johnson And Nuggets Play Timberwolves In Game 4
Cameron Johnson and the Denver Nuggets play the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 25. Johnson's points prop was 12.5 as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on April 23, Johnson put up six points in a 113-96 loss to the Timberwolves. Johnson averaged 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opponents are averaging 114.6 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.