Cameron Johnson And Nuggets Play Timberwolves In Game 4

In his last game on April 23, Johnson put up six points in a 113-96 loss to the Timberwolves. Johnson averaged 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are averaging 114.6 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the NBA in points allowed.

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