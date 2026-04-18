Cameron Johnson And Nuggets Play Timberwolves In Game 1

Johnson had 18 points in his last appearance, a 136-119 win over the Grizzlies on April 8. Johnson averaged 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 114.6 points per game against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.

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