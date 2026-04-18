Cameron Johnson And Nuggets Play Timberwolves In Game 1
Cameron Johnson and the Denver Nuggets play the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Saturday, April 18. Johnson's points prop was 11.5 as of Saturday morning.
What It Means
Johnson had 18 points in his last appearance, a 136-119 win over the Grizzlies on April 8. Johnson averaged 12.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.
Opposing teams are averaging 114.6 points per game against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.