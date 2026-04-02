Cameron Johnson And Nuggets Face Jazz On April 1

Johnson had six points in his most recent appearance, a 116-93 win over the Warriors on March 29. Johnson is averaging 11.8 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Jazz are conceding 125.4 points per game, which ranks last in the league.

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