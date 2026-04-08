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Cameron Johnson
Denver Nuggets

Cameron Johnson

Denver Nuggets • #23 SF

Cameron Johnson And Nuggets Square Off Against Grizzlies On April 8

Cameron Johnson and the Denver Nuggets play the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, April 8. Johnson's points prop was 12.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 137-132 win over the Trail Blazers on April 6, Johnson tallied 17 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Johnson is averaging 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies are surrendering 120 points per game, which ranks 25th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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