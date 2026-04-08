Cameron Johnson And Nuggets Square Off Against Grizzlies On April 8

In his most recent action, a 137-132 win over the Trail Blazers on April 6, Johnson tallied 17 points, six rebounds and seven assists. Johnson is averaging 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies are surrendering 120 points per game, which ranks 25th in the NBA.

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