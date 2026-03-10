FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Cam Spencer
Memphis Grizzlies

Cam Spencer

Memphis Grizzlies • #24 SG

Cam Spencer And Grizzlies Play 76ers On March 10

Cam Spencer and the Memphis Grizzlies play the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, March 10. Spencer's points prop was 8.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Spencer tallied six points, eight assists and two blocks in his most recent appearance, a 126-115 loss to the Nets on March 9. Spencer paces his squad in assists with 5.5 per game, and averages 11.3 points and 2.7 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.1 points per game against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 18th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Cam Spencer

