Cam Spencer And Grizzlies Play 76ers On March 10

Spencer tallied six points, eight assists and two blocks in his most recent appearance, a 126-115 loss to the Nets on March 9. Spencer paces his squad in assists with 5.5 per game, and averages 11.3 points and 2.7 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.1 points per game against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 18th in the league in points allowed.

