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Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham

Detroit Pistons • #2 SG

Cade Cunningham And Pistons Take On Wizards On March 17

Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons play the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, March 17. Cunningham's points prop was 24.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Cunningham tallied 33 points, nine assists and two steals in his last appearance, a 119-108 loss to the Raptors on March 15. Cunningham is tops on his team in both points (24.9 per game) and assists (10.1), and averages 5.6 boards. Defensively, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Wizards rank 29th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 123.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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