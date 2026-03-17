Cade Cunningham And Pistons Take On Wizards On March 17

Cunningham tallied 33 points, nine assists and two steals in his last appearance, a 119-108 loss to the Raptors on March 15. Cunningham is tops on his team in both points (24.9 per game) and assists (10.1), and averages 5.6 boards. Defensively, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Wizards rank 29th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 123.7 points per contest.

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