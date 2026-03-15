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Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons

Cade Cunningham

Detroit Pistons • #2 SG

Cade Cunningham And Pistons Play Raptors On March 15

Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons play the Toronto Raptors on Sunday, March 15. Cunningham's points prop was 24.5 as of Sunday morning.

What It Means

Cunningham tallied 17 points, eight rebounds, 15 assists and three steals in his most recent appearance, a 126-110 win over the Grizzlies on March 13. Cunningham paces his squad in both points (24.7 per game) and assists (10.1), and averages 5.7 boards. At the other end, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.9 points per contest against the Raptors, which ranks their defense eighth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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