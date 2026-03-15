Cade Cunningham And Pistons Play Raptors On March 15

Cunningham tallied 17 points, eight rebounds, 15 assists and three steals in his most recent appearance, a 126-110 win over the Grizzlies on March 13. Cunningham paces his squad in both points (24.7 per game) and assists (10.1), and averages 5.7 boards. At the other end, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.9 points per contest against the Raptors, which ranks their defense eighth in the NBA in points allowed.

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