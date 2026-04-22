Cade Cunningham And Pistons Face Magic In Game 2

Last time out on April 19, Cunningham posted 39 points and four assists in a 112-101 loss to the Magic. Cunningham averaged 23.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are averaging 115.1 points per contest against the Magic, which ranks their defense 13th in the NBA in points allowed.

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