Cade Cunningham And Pistons Face Magic In Game 1

Cunningham totaled seven points, eight rebounds and 14 assists in his most recent game, a 133-121 win over the Pacers on April 12. Cunningham averaged 23.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.1 points per contest against the Magic, which ranks their defense 13th in the league in points allowed.

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