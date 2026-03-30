Bub Carrington And Wizards Square Off Against Lakers On March 30

In his last game on March 29, Carrington put up 11 points and four assists in a 123-88 loss to the Trail Blazers. Carrington is tops on his team in assists with 4.5 per game, and averages 10.3 points and 3.5 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Lakers are giving up 114.9 points per contest, which ranks 12th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.