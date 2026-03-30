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Carlton Carrington
Washington Wizards

Carlton Carrington

Washington Wizards • #7 PG

Bub Carrington And Wizards Square Off Against Lakers On March 30

Bub Carrington and the Washington Wizards play the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday, March 30. Carrington's points prop was 10.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on March 29, Carrington put up 11 points and four assists in a 123-88 loss to the Trail Blazers. Carrington is tops on his team in assists with 4.5 per game, and averages 10.3 points and 3.5 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Lakers are giving up 114.9 points per contest, which ranks 12th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carlton Carrington

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