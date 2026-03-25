Bub Carrington And Wizards Square Off Against Jazz On March 25

In his most recent appearance, a 145-113 loss to the Knicks on March 22, Carrington totaled 14 points, eight assists and two steals. Carrington leads his team in assists with 4.5 per game, and averages 10.2 points and 3.6 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Jazz are surrendering 125.1 points per game, which ranks last in the NBA.

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