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Carlton Carrington
Washington Wizards

Carlton Carrington

Washington Wizards • #7 PG

Bub Carrington And Wizards Square Off Against Jazz On March 25

Bub Carrington and the Washington Wizards play the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, March 25. Carrington's points prop was 13.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 145-113 loss to the Knicks on March 22, Carrington totaled 14 points, eight assists and two steals. Carrington leads his team in assists with 4.5 per game, and averages 10.2 points and 3.6 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Jazz are surrendering 125.1 points per game, which ranks last in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carlton Carrington

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