FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Carlton Carrington
Washington Wizards

Carlton Carrington

Washington Wizards • #7 PG

Bub Carrington And Wizards Square Off Against Hawks On Feb. 26

Bub Carrington and the Washington Wizards play the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, Feb. 26. Carrington's points prop was 10.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on Feb. 24, Carrington recorded three points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks in a 119-98 loss to the Hawks. Carrington leads his team in assists with 4.6 per game, and averages 9.9 points and 3.7 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Hawks are giving up 118.0 points per game, which ranks 22nd in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carlton Carrington

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Washington WizardsRecent Washington Wizards Player News

View All Washington Wizards Player News