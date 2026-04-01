Bub Carrington And Wizards Face 76ers On April 1

Carrington totaled five points and seven assists in his last action, a 120-101 loss to the Lakers on March 30. Carrington leads his squad in assists with 4.6 per game, and averages 10.2 points and 3.5 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The 76ers are giving up 116.5 points per game, which ranks 19th in the NBA.

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