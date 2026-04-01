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Carlton Carrington
Washington Wizards

Carlton Carrington

Washington Wizards • #7 PG

Bub Carrington And Wizards Face 76ers On April 1

Bub Carrington and the Washington Wizards play the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, April 1. Carrington's points prop was 11.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Carrington totaled five points and seven assists in his last action, a 120-101 loss to the Lakers on March 30. Carrington leads his squad in assists with 4.6 per game, and averages 10.2 points and 3.5 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The 76ers are giving up 116.5 points per game, which ranks 19th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Carlton Carrington

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