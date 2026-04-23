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Bruce Brown Jr.
Denver Nuggets

Bruce Brown Jr.

Denver Nuggets • #11 SG

Bruce Brown And Nuggets Play Timberwolves In Game 3

Bruce Brown and the Denver Nuggets play the Minnesota Timberwolves Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs on Thursday, April 23. Brown's points prop was 5.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 119-114 loss to the Timberwolves on April 20, Brown put up seven points. Brown averaged 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 114.6 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bruce Brown Jr.

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