Bruce Brown And Nuggets Play Timberwolves In Game 3

In his last appearance, a 119-114 loss to the Timberwolves on April 20, Brown put up seven points. Brown averaged 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 114.6 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.

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