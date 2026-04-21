Bruce Brown And Nuggets Play Timberwolves In Game 2

In his most recent action, a 116-105 win over the Timberwolves on April 18, Brown put up eight points, seven rebounds and five steals. Brown averaged 7.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

The Timberwolves rank 11th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 114.6 points per contest.

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