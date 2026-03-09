FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Bruce Brown Jr.
Denver Nuggets

Bruce Brown Jr.

Denver Nuggets • #11 SG

Bruce Brown And Nuggets Play Thunder On March 9

Bruce Brown and the Denver Nuggets play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, March 9. Brown's points prop was 7.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 142-103 loss to the Knicks on March 6, Brown had seven points and two steals. Brown is averaging 7.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder are surrendering 107.6 points per game, which ranks second in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bruce Brown Jr.

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Denver NuggetsRecent Denver Nuggets Player News

View All Denver Nuggets Player News