Bruce Brown And Nuggets Square Off Against Grizzlies On April 8

Brown totaled six points in his most recent appearance, a 137-132 win over the Trail Blazers on April 6. Brown is averaging 7.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies are allowing 120 points per game, which ranks 25th in the NBA.

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