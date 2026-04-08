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Bruce Brown Jr.
Denver Nuggets

Bruce Brown Jr.

Denver Nuggets • #11 SG

Bruce Brown And Nuggets Square Off Against Grizzlies On April 8

Bruce Brown and the Denver Nuggets play the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, April 8. Brown's points prop was 8.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Brown totaled six points in his most recent appearance, a 137-132 win over the Trail Blazers on April 6. Brown is averaging 7.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies are allowing 120 points per game, which ranks 25th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bruce Brown Jr.

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