FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Bruce Brown Jr.
Denver Nuggets

Bruce Brown Jr.

Denver Nuggets • #11 SG

Bruce Brown And Nuggets Square Off Against 76ers On March 17

Bruce Brown and the Denver Nuggets play the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, March 17. Brown's points prop was 6.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

In his last game, a 127-125 loss to the Lakers on March 14, Brown tallied 12 points. Brown is averaging 7.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 116 points per contest against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 17th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Bruce Brown Jr.

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Denver NuggetsRecent Denver Nuggets Player News

View All Denver Nuggets Player News