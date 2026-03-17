Bruce Brown And Nuggets Square Off Against 76ers On March 17

In his last game, a 127-125 loss to the Lakers on March 14, Brown tallied 12 points. Brown is averaging 7.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 116 points per contest against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 17th in the league in points allowed.

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