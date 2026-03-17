Bruce Brown And Nuggets Square Off Against 76ers On March 17
Bruce Brown and the Denver Nuggets play the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday, March 17. Brown's points prop was 6.5 as of Tuesday evening.
What It Means
In his last game, a 127-125 loss to the Lakers on March 14, Brown tallied 12 points. Brown is averaging 7.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.
Opposing teams are scoring 116 points per contest against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 17th in the league in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.