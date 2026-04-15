Brook Lopez And Clippers Play Warriors In Play-In Game

Last time out on April 12, Lopez posted seven points and eight rebounds in a 115-110 win over the Warriors. Lopez averaged 8.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.2 points per contest against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 14th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.