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Brook Lopez
Los Angeles Clippers

Brook Lopez

Los Angeles Clippers • #11 C

Brook Lopez And Clippers Play Warriors In Play-In Game

Brook Lopez and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Wednesday, April 15. Lopez's points prop was 10.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 12, Lopez posted seven points and eight rebounds in a 115-110 win over the Warriors. Lopez averaged 8.5 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.2 points per contest against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 14th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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