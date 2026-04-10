Brook Lopez And Clippers Square Off Against Trail Blazers On April 10

Last time out on April 8, Lopez put up 16 points and six rebounds in a 128-110 loss to the Thunder. Lopez is averaging 8.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers are surrendering 116.1 points per game, which ranks 18th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.