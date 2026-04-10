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Brook Lopez
Los Angeles Clippers

Brook Lopez

Los Angeles Clippers • #11 C

Brook Lopez And Clippers Square Off Against Trail Blazers On April 10

Brook Lopez and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, April 10. Lopez's points prop was 11.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 8, Lopez put up 16 points and six rebounds in a 128-110 loss to the Thunder. Lopez is averaging 8.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers are surrendering 116.1 points per game, which ranks 18th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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