Brook Lopez And Clippers Face Timberwolves On Feb. 26

Brook Lopez and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday, Feb. 26. Lopez's points prop was 10.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Lopez put up 10 points in his last game, a 111-109 loss to the Magic on Feb. 22. Lopez is averaging 7.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.0 assist, 0.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Timberwolves are allowing 115.1 points per game, which ranks 14th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

