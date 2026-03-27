Brook Lopez And Clippers Play Pacers On March 27

Lopez totaled 14 points, two steals and five blocks in his last game, a 119-94 win over the Raptors on March 25. Lopez is averaging 7.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 120.7 points per contest against the Pacers, which ranks their defense 26th in the NBA in points allowed.

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