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Brook Lopez
Los Angeles Clippers

Brook Lopez

Los Angeles Clippers • #11 C

Brook Lopez And Clippers Play Pacers On March 27

Brook Lopez and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Indiana Pacers on Friday, March 27. Lopez's points prop was 9.5 as of Friday evening.

What It Means

Lopez totaled 14 points, two steals and five blocks in his last game, a 119-94 win over the Raptors on March 25. Lopez is averaging 7.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 120.7 points per contest against the Pacers, which ranks their defense 26th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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