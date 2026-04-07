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Brook Lopez
Los Angeles Clippers

Brook Lopez

Los Angeles Clippers • #11 C

Brook Lopez And Clippers Play Mavericks On April 7

Brook Lopez and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, April 7. Lopez's points prop was 10.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 138-109 win over the Kings on April 5, Lopez tallied nine points. Lopez is averaging 8.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks rank 23rd in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 119.4 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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