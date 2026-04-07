Brook Lopez And Clippers Play Mavericks On April 7

In his most recent appearance, a 138-109 win over the Kings on April 5, Lopez tallied nine points. Lopez is averaging 8.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.2 blocks per game this season.

The Mavericks rank 23rd in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 119.4 points per game.

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