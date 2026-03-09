FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Brook Lopez
Los Angeles Clippers

Brook Lopez

Los Angeles Clippers • #11 C

Brook Lopez And Clippers Square Off Against Knicks On March 9

Brook Lopez and the Los Angeles Clippers play the New York Knicks on Monday, March 9. Lopez's points prop was 9.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 123-120 win over the Grizzlies on March 7, Lopez had four points. Lopez is averaging 7.7 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.0 block per game this season.

The Knicks are allowing 110.6 points per contest, which ranks fifth in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Brook Lopez

