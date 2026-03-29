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Brook Lopez
Los Angeles Clippers

Brook Lopez

Los Angeles Clippers • #11 C

Brook Lopez And Clippers Play Bucks On March 29

Brook Lopez and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, March 29. Lopez's points prop was 10.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 27, Lopez recorded 16 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks in a 114-113 win over the Pacers. Lopez is averaging 8.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 116.7 points per contest against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 20th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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