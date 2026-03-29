Brook Lopez And Clippers Play Bucks On March 29

In his last game on March 27, Lopez recorded 16 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks in a 114-113 win over the Pacers. Lopez is averaging 8.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 116.7 points per contest against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 20th in the league in points allowed.

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