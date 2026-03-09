FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Brice Sensabaugh
Utah Jazz

Brice Sensabaugh

Utah Jazz • #28 SF

Brice Sensabaugh And Jazz Take On Warriors On March 9

Brice Sensabaugh and the Utah Jazz play the Golden State Warriors on Monday, March 9. Sensabaugh's points prop was 14.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Sensabaugh tallied 17 points and two steals in his most recent action, a 113-99 loss to the Bucks on March 7. Sensabaugh is averaging 12.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 113.9 points per game against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 12th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brice Sensabaugh

