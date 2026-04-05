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Brice Sensabaugh
Utah Jazz

Brice Sensabaugh

Utah Jazz • #28 SF

Brice Sensabaugh And Jazz Take On Thunder On April 5

Brice Sensabaugh and the Utah Jazz play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday, April 5. Sensabaugh's points prop was 20.5 as of Sunday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on April 3, Sensabaugh posted 20 points and five assists in a 140-106 loss to the Rockets. Sensabaugh is averaging 14.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder are giving up 107.5 points per contest, which ranks second in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Brice Sensabaugh

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