Brice Sensabaugh And Jazz Take On Thunder On April 5

In his last game on April 3, Sensabaugh posted 20 points and five assists in a 140-106 loss to the Rockets. Sensabaugh is averaging 14.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder are giving up 107.5 points per contest, which ranks second in the NBA.

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